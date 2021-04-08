iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) CEO Jeffrey Peck Sells 13,807 Shares

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) CEO Jeffrey Peck sold 13,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $208,761.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,361,497 shares in the company, valued at $20,585,834.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Peck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Jeffrey Peck sold 36,193 shares of iSun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $546,876.23.

On Monday, March 22nd, Jeffrey Peck sold 43,333 shares of iSun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $718,461.14.

NASDAQ ISUN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.50. 9,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,921. iSun, Inc. has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $32.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.25.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 million.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded iSun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

About iSun

iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.

