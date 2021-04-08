Italo Tops 24 Hour Volume of $86.00 (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded 53.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 8th. Italo has a market cap of $31,097.67 and $86.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Italo coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Italo has traded 46.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00071544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.64 or 0.00263398 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005568 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $461.33 or 0.00790923 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,035.33 or 0.99497875 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00018307 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.60 or 0.00707384 BTC.

Italo’s total supply is 27,773,688 coins and its circulating supply is 17,773,688 coins. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Italo’s official website is italo.network . The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Italo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Italo using one of the exchanges listed above.

