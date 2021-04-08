iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43).

Several other research firms have also commented on ITOS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $30.94 on Thursday. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $47.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.04.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

