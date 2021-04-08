J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $169.31 on Thursday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $94.38 and a 12-month high of $173.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.90%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,744.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total transaction of $7,995,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,291,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,540,235.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,500 shares of company stock worth $8,970,035 in the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.57.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

