J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) Upgraded by Peel Hunt to Hold

J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut J D Wetherspoon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

J D Wetherspoon stock opened at $17.50 on Thursday. J D Wetherspoon has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.34.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

