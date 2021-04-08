Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JBL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Argus upped their price objective on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Get Jabil alerts:

In other Jabil news, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 3,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $163,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,111,238.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,223 shares of company stock worth $5,988,584. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 982,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,661,000 after buying an additional 15,517 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Jabil by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,445,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Jabil by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 39,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 22,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,227,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,301,000 after buying an additional 1,182,548 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JBL opened at $53.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.66 and its 200 day moving average is $41.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Jabil has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $54.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Jabil will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.