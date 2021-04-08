Jacobs & Co. CA Acquires 1,676 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Jacobs & Co. CA increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and makes up about 1.4% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $11,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $677,293,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,231,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,562,827,000 after purchasing an additional 852,823 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,463,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $366,231,000 after purchasing an additional 829,627 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,181,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $796,105,000 after purchasing an additional 572,178 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,850,000. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $243.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,281. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $284.97. The company has a market capitalization of $70.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.60.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

