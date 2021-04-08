Jacobs & Co. CA Acquires 18,557 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Jacobs & Co. CA grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,557 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,964,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AT&T by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,263,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,019,873,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,404,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,766,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,766 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,240,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,844 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,308,855. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.91. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $215.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.47.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

