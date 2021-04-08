Jacobs & Co. CA Boosts Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Jacobs & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,750 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 2.1% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $17,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $7.96 on Thursday, reaching $501.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,100. The company has a market capitalization of $239.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $461.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $476.51. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $308.20 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,558 shares of company stock valued at $52,990,341. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.58.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

