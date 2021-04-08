Jacobs & Co. CA Buys 5,918 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Jacobs & Co. CA increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,838,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,858 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,548,000 after buying an additional 943,571 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,240,410,000 after buying an additional 592,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,116,008,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,066,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,909,000 after buying an additional 76,646 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.77.

NYSE IBM traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $134.89. The company had a trading volume of 70,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,569,584. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.18. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $137.07.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

