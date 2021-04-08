Jacobs & Co. CA Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Jacobs & Co. CA decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,108.21.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $10.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,249.59. 29,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826,505. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,182.33 and a 52 week high of $2,244.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,066.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,812.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

