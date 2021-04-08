Jacobs & Co. CA Grows Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Jacobs & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,416 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,745 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $4,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,993. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $37.93 and a 1-year high of $72.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.63 and a 200 day moving average of $63.46. The company has a market capitalization of $130.46 billion, a PE ratio of -173.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.59 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

