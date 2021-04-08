Jacobs & Co. CA Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Jacobs & Co. CA reduced its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,376 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,858,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 189.1% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,667,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $106,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,092,329 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $123,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,168 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,973,586 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $198,347,000 after purchasing an additional 858,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 288.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 924,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,857,000 after purchasing an additional 686,500 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of WBA traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.74. The company had a trading volume of 88,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,622,688. The firm has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WBA. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.59.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.