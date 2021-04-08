Jacobs & Co. CA Has $6.41 Million Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Jacobs & Co. CA grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,666 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,993 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $6,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 7,249 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $779,000. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 42,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $36.51. The company had a trading volume of 174,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,990,228. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $43.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.628 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.23%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

