Jacobs & Co. CA Has $7.03 Million Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $7,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,619,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,322,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147,447 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $301,006,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,956,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,840,844,000 after purchasing an additional 753,492 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $67,340,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,004,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,675,000 after purchasing an additional 509,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $273,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YUM traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.89. 13,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.86 and a 1-year high of $114.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.52.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

YUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.11.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

