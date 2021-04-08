Jacobs & Co. CA Increases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Jacobs & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 203.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,210 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,520 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $381,000. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 50.7% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,880,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 159.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 189,498 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,513,000 after buying an additional 116,436 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Randall L. Stephenson bought 7,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock valued at $267,991,487. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.11.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $140.14. 105,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,552,190. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.01 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $394.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.07.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

