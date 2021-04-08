Jacobs & Co. CA Purchases 1,177 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Jacobs & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodstock Corp bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $299,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,296,000 after buying an additional 10,908 shares during the period. Hall Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $937,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $478.62. The stock had a trading volume of 8,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,866. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $664.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $469.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $515.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REGN. FIX raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $637.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

