Jacobs & Co. CA Purchases 13,718 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Jacobs & Co. CA increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,718 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,806.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,093,432.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,758.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.13. 134,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,174,899. The company has a market cap of $83.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $48.77 and a one year high of $60.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.79.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

