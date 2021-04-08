Jacobs & Co. CA Purchases 810 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Jacobs & Co. CA increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,156 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 2.0% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $16,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded down $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $135.80. The stock had a trading volume of 172,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,261,050. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.02. The stock has a market cap of $214.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $83.61 and a one year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Williams Financial Group initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.89.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

