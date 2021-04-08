Jacobs & Co. CA Raises Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,380 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,907 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.7% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $14,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $139.35. The stock had a trading volume of 204,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,771,538. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.88.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

