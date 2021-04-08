Jacobs & Co. CA Raises Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 17,774 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 46,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 447.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 172,968 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,290,000 after acquiring an additional 141,384 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 379.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 80,941 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 64,074 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 77.3% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at about $16,592,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.69. 262,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,359,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.04. The company has a market cap of $238.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.06.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

