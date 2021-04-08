Jacobs & Co. CA Raises Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Jacobs & Co. CA grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,411 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. FedEx comprises approximately 1.3% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $10,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 10,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,606 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,644 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX stock traded up $2.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $281.75. 33,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,566,310. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $103.40 and a twelve month high of $305.66. The company has a market capitalization of $74.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Raymond James increased their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Cowen raised their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.27.

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

