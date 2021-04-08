Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 1,539 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Jacobs & Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the period. CSX accounts for approximately 1.5% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in CSX were worth $12,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of CSX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.79. 40,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,920,868. The company has a market cap of $73.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $58.80 and a 52 week high of $98.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.60.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.