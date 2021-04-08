Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 355 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Jacobs & Co. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,110 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.7% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $13,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total value of $439,409.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,366,248. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,208 shares of company stock worth $5,433,062 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COST traded up $3.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $362.17. 69,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,050,630. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.84 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $338.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.45. The company has a market capitalization of $160.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.42.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

