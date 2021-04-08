Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 422 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Jacobs & Co. CA reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.0% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 537.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,271,486,000 after acquiring an additional 611,904 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,183,689,000 after acquiring an additional 311,706 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,248,000 after acquiring an additional 158,383 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,396,316,000 after acquiring an additional 152,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at $34,656,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,034 shares of company stock worth $28,870,417 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,244.11.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $14.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,264.09. The company had a trading volume of 26,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,775. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,187.60 and a 52-week high of $2,255.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,078.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,819.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

