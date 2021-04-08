Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 586 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Jacobs & Co. CA lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $183.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,374,581. The company has a market cap of $176.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $218.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.68 and its 200-day moving average is $171.39.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.88.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 555,284 shares of company stock worth $106,132,302 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.