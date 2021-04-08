James A. Dunn Sells 15,000 Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) SVP James A. Dunn sold 15,000 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $1,314,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,716.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.74. 5,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,727. The stock has a market cap of $920.01 million, a P/E ratio of 61.67 and a beta of 1.64. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $98.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.52.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $251.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.90 million. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRN. Cowbird Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,379,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,725,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Citi Trends by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,043,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Citi Trends by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 56,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crystal Rock Capital Management purchased a new position in Citi Trends in the fourth quarter worth $2,628,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Citi Trends from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

