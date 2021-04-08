James J. Filler Buys 1,130 Shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler bought 1,130 shares of Century Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.71 per share, with a total value of $104,762.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 868,759 shares in the company, valued at $80,542,646.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CNBKA stock traded up $22.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.20. 10,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,954. The stock has a market cap of $635.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.76 and a fifty-two week high of $102.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.20.

Get Century Bancorp alerts:

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Century Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,797,000 after buying an additional 13,716 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the period. 34.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Century Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.