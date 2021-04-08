James Peyer Purchases 2,000 Shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Stock

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Director James Peyer acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James Peyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 23rd, James Peyer bought 10,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $143,400.00.

On Monday, March 8th, James Peyer bought 1,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $15,250.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, James Peyer acquired 20,300 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.79 per share, with a total value of $361,137.00.

SNSE stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.79. The company had a trading volume of 77,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,638. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.71. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

SNSE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

