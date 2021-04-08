Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Up 0%

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)’s stock price shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.49 and last traded at $50.48. 53,783 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 29,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.46.

