Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:JSML) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:JSML) fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $67.95 and last traded at $67.97. 15,249 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 27,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.40.

