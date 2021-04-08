Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:JSMD) Trading Down 0.8%

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:JSMD) shares dropped 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $67.75 and last traded at $67.94. Approximately 6,280 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 9,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.49.

