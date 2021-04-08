Jarvis Network (JRT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $598,528.00

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Over the last week, Jarvis Network has traded up 32.3% against the US dollar. Jarvis Network has a total market capitalization of $6.09 million and approximately $598,528.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00056647 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00022156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.06 or 0.00640456 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00083229 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00030433 BTC.

About Jarvis Network

Jarvis Network (CRYPTO:JRT) is a coin. It launched on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

