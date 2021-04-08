Jason N. Gorevic Sells 25,000 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.19, for a total transaction of $4,554,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 507,970 shares in the company, valued at $92,547,054.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded up $4.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $182.57. The company had a trading volume of 135,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,675,372. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.48 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.52 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,240,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 871.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,091 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,435 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.38.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

