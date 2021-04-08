Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Ecolab Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ecolab in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Gabelli raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. G.Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.62.

NYSE ECL opened at $214.66 on Thursday. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $158.42 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The stock has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a PE ratio of -58.17, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 7,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 44,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,707,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in Ecolab by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 20,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 119,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,543,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth $1,531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

