Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) to Hold

Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

OTCMKTS:SKHHY opened at $27.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.39. Sonic Healthcare has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $28.29.

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Imaging, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.

