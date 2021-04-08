Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Elbit Systems in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Elbit Systems’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ ESLT opened at $144.52 on Thursday. Elbit Systems has a 12-month low of $110.69 and a 12-month high of $151.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.45. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 4.81%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.92%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Elbit Systems by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Elbit Systems by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,354,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Elbit Systems by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber protection products.

