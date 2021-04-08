Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€90.00” Price Target for Puma (ETR:PUM)

Puma (ETR:PUM) received a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.09% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €94.40 ($111.06) target price on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €88.53 ($104.15).

PUM opened at €86.46 ($101.72) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €86.16 and a 200-day moving average price of €84.10. Puma has a twelve month low of €47.69 ($56.11) and a twelve month high of €93.44 ($109.93).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

