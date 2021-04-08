Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Envestnet, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ENV)

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Envestnet in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Envestnet’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist began coverage on Envestnet in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Envestnet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

Shares of ENV opened at $74.03 on Thursday. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $50.04 and a 52 week high of $92.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -569.46 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.96 and a 200-day moving average of $79.00.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $263.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.17 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Envestnet by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

