Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Molecular Templates, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Molecular Templates in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.86). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Molecular Templates’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.39) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.44) EPS.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.11). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 428.65% and a negative return on equity of 111.43%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Molecular Templates in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MTEM stock opened at $8.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.77. Molecular Templates has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $18.44. The company has a market cap of $449.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.08.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTEM. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Molecular Templates by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Molecular Templates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Molecular Templates during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Molecular Templates during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Molecular Templates during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $935,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,540,331 shares in the company, valued at $76,456,469.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,888,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,316,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,504,031.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,860,774 shares of company stock worth $22,347,586. Company insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

