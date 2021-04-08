Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Toyota Motor Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TM)

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Toyota Motor in a report issued on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will earn $13.34 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $13.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Toyota Motor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.17 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TM. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

TM stock opened at $154.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.43 and a 200 day moving average of $145.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Toyota Motor has a 52 week low of $115.19 and a 52 week high of $163.37.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $78.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.57 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,256,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,968,000 after purchasing an additional 201,679 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 846,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the period. H&H International Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 317,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,094,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 265,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,092,000 after purchasing an additional 89,967 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 260,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,556,000 after purchasing an additional 34,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

