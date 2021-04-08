Jeffrey Terry Green Sells 29,008 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 29,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.67, for a total value of $19,628,843.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,632,272.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Jeffrey Terry Green also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 1st, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 13,123 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.66, for a total value of $8,892,932.18.
- On Wednesday, March 17th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 42,052 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.23, for a total value of $32,347,659.96.
- On Tuesday, March 2nd, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 8,203 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.52, for a total value of $6,788,146.56.
- On Friday, February 12th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 41,596 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.18, for a total value of $35,946,431.28.
- On Tuesday, February 16th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,515 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.65, for a total value of $23,164,829.75.
- On Thursday, January 28th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 54,447 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.98, for a total value of $43,447,617.06.
- On Monday, February 1st, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 48,009 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $793.54, for a total value of $38,097,061.86.
- On Wednesday, January 13th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 320 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.35, for a total value of $260,912.00.
Shares of The Trade Desk stock traded up $12.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $690.40. 672,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,770. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $735.30 and a 200 day moving average of $746.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 236.40, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.55 and a fifty-two week high of $972.80.
Several research analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. DA Davidson raised The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $985.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Friday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $781.57.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in The Trade Desk by 20.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in The Trade Desk by 138.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in The Trade Desk by 12.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.
The Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
