Jeffrey Terry Green Sells 29,008 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 29,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.67, for a total value of $19,628,843.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,632,272.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Terry Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 13,123 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.66, for a total value of $8,892,932.18.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 42,052 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.23, for a total value of $32,347,659.96.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 8,203 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.52, for a total value of $6,788,146.56.

On Friday, February 12th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 41,596 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.18, for a total value of $35,946,431.28.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,515 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.65, for a total value of $23,164,829.75.

On Thursday, January 28th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 54,447 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.98, for a total value of $43,447,617.06.

On Monday, February 1st, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 48,009 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $793.54, for a total value of $38,097,061.86.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 320 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.35, for a total value of $260,912.00.

Shares of The Trade Desk stock traded up $12.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $690.40. 672,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,770. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $735.30 and a 200 day moving average of $746.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 236.40, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.55 and a fifty-two week high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. DA Davidson raised The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $985.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Friday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $781.57.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in The Trade Desk by 20.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in The Trade Desk by 138.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in The Trade Desk by 12.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

