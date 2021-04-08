Jetcoin Price Hits $0.0368 on Top Exchanges (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One Jetcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0368 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. Jetcoin has a market cap of $359,412.65 and approximately $1.00 million worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded up 23.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00056000 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00021822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.42 or 0.00629790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00081513 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Jetcoin Coin Profile

Jetcoin (JET) is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 coins. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

