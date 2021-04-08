Jim Sullivan Sells 11,437 Shares of The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) Stock

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) CAO Jim Sullivan sold 11,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $251,156.52.
Shares of NASDAQ MIK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.97. 2,827,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,769,790. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 3.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.78. The Michaels Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $22.42.
The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MIK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Michaels Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.14.
The Michaels Companies Company Profile
The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.
