Jim Sullivan Sells 11,437 Shares of The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) Stock

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) CAO Jim Sullivan sold 11,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $251,156.52.

Shares of NASDAQ MIK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.97. 2,827,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,769,790. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 3.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.78. The Michaels Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $22.42.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Michaels Companies by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,699,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,831,000 after purchasing an additional 620,679 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Michaels Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in The Michaels Companies by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,797,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,005,000 after purchasing an additional 246,725 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in The Michaels Companies during the third quarter worth about $621,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The Michaels Companies by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 409,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 180,447 shares during the last quarter.

MIK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Michaels Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

The Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

