Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Trimmed by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 3.0% of Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 41,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 53,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $163.76. The stock had a trading volume of 54,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,177,090. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $431.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

