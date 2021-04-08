Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,863 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.4% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $23,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,370,566,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,126,076,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 574.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,557,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

JNJ traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $163.31. 86,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,177,090. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.06 and a 200 day moving average of $154.38. The firm has a market cap of $429.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

