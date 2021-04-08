Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Earns Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential downside of 23.69% from the company’s previous close.

JMAT traded up GBX 46 ($0.60) on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,145 ($41.09). 670,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,487. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,089.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,659.52. Johnson Matthey has a twelve month low of GBX 1,812.50 ($23.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,340 ($43.64). The firm has a market cap of £6.09 billion and a PE ratio of 59.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.64.

In other news, insider Robert MacLeod purchased 12 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,030 ($39.59) per share, for a total transaction of £363.60 ($475.05).

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

