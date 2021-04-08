Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3,340.00

Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,340 ($43.64) and last traded at GBX 3,271.74 ($42.75), with a volume of 84239 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,099 ($40.49).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,089.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,659.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.21 billion and a PE ratio of 58.69.

In other news, insider Robert MacLeod acquired 12 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,030 ($39.59) per share, for a total transaction of £363.60 ($475.05).

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

