Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,694.44 ($35.20).
Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Thursday.
In related news, insider Robert MacLeod purchased 12 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,030 ($39.59) per share, for a total transaction of £363.60 ($475.05).
About Johnson Matthey
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
Featured Article: Google Finance
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.