Joseph (Seph) Glew Purchases 604,242 Shares of Wotso Property (ASX:WOT) Stock

Wotso Property (ASX:WOT) insider Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 604,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.40 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of A$845,334.56 ($603,810.40).

Joseph (Seph) Glew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 84,856 shares of Wotso Property stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.31 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$110,991.65 ($79,279.75).

On Tuesday, March 9th, Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 816,347 shares of Wotso Property stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.30 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of A$1,063,700.14 ($759,785.82).

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 226,401 shares of Wotso Property stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.38 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$313,338.98 ($223,813.56).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.40.

Wotso Property is a real estate investment trust externally managed by BlackWall Fund Services Limited. It invests in the real estate markets across Australia. It primarily invests in the industrial, retail and commercial Australian properties, and unlisted property securities. Wotso Property is based in Australia.

